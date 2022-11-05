Left Menu

Sonalika Records Highest Ever Deliveries of 20,000 Tractors in October'22, with Billing Growth Almost Double the Industry Growth

Sharing his thoughts on the new achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, We feel very proud to have created yet another milestone this October with our ever highest deliveries of 20,000 tractors with 16 billing growth more than double the est.

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) India's No1 tractor export brand, Sonalika Tractors has emphatically steered though the biggest festive season of FY'23 with a new vigorous performance. The company has clocked its highest ever deliveries of 20,000 tractors in October this year with 16% billing growth which is almost double the est. 7% industry growth. Market sentiments in tractor industry gained momentum from the Navratri and remained positive in October, especially during its run up to Diwali this month. One of India's leading tractor manufacturer, Sonalika Tractors extended a wide range of consumer offers under its popular 'Heavy duty Dhamaka' campaign. Farmers took maximum benefit from this offer. Sharing his thoughts on the new achievement, Mr. Raman Mittal, Joint Managing Director, International Tractors Limited, said, "We feel very proud to have created yet another milestone this October with our ever highest deliveries of 20,000 tractors with 16% billing growth more than double the est. 7% industry growth. Such a performance is really special for us as we planned for a target and we achieved it 100%. Every team member across verticals put in their best foot forward for an extraordinary drive till the very last day." He added, "Our strategies and business realignment initiatives have resulted in a magnificent festive season for us in FY'23. We shall continue to launch new exciting products that will exponentially increase farmer's productivity and income for years to come."

