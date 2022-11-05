Left Menu

Rajsathan CM expresses condolence on death of five people in Jodhpur

"I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family of five people who died in Vishnoi ki Dhani near village Peelwa in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls," Gehlot tweeted.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 16:00 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 16:00 IST
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Image/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed condolences on the death of five people in Jodhpur. "I express my deepest condolences to the bereaved family of five people who died in Vishnoi ki Dhani near village Peelwa in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur. I pray to God for the peace of the departed souls," Gehlot tweeted.

On Friday, five persons were found dead in Vishnoi ki Dhani near village Peelwa in the Lohawat area of Jodhpur. A person allegedly killed four members of his own family and also died by suicide after that.

The police reached the spot and started an investigation into the case. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

