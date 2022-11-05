Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG jawans killed in road accident

The jawans were on their way back after an operation against Naxals in the Elmagunda area when they met with the accident. The jawans died on the spot.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:15 IST
Chhattisgarh: 2 DRG jawans killed in road accident
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Two jawans of the District Reserve Group (DRG) and a locally-raised security personnel, died on Saturday after their two-wheeler collided head-on with a trailer in Chhattisgarh's Konta Deng area, barely 2 km from the district headquarters. Bastar IG P Sunderraj said, "The two DRG Jawan met with a road accident along Sukma-Kerlapal National Highway and succumbed to injuries. Both of them were posted at the Kerlapal police station. They were going to their house in the police line from the police station when the accident occurred. Both of them were on a motorcycle and were hit by a trailer."

As soon as word of the accident reached the district police, ASP Kiran Chavan and SDOP Parmeshwar Tilakwar rushed to the spot. According to eyewitnesses, it was a mistake by the trailer driver that led to the accident. Both the driver and trailer operator fled the spot in the wake of the accident, an eyewitness informed.

The deceased were identified as Padam Muya, a resident of Bodiguda and Mausam Subba, a resident of Banda base camp. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

