Real tribute to Shyam Saran Negi would be when each one casts their vote: Chief Election Commissioner

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Saturday said that the real tribute to Shyam Saran Negi, the first voter of Independent India who passed away today, would be when each one casts their vote. CEC Kumar went to Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh to meet the bereaved family of Negi and attended his last rites.

Taking to Twitter, Kumar said, "Our real tribute to him will be when each one casts vote on 12th Nov in #HPElection2022 and in elections in their respective constituencies.@ECISVEEP." Negi had cast his vote through postal ballot on November 2 for next month's assembly polls in Himachal Pradesh.

Negi had cast his first vote in the country's first general elections on October 23, 1951, in the Kalpa polling station. "ECI salutes Sh Shyam Negiji, HP's pride & Independent India's first voter. Mr. Negi continued to vote since 1951. On 2nd November also @ECISVEEP fulfilled his duty by taking the facility of voting from home. This devotion to duty of Shri Negi should be an example for the young voters. @hpelection," Rajiv Kumar wrote in another tweet.

Born in July 1917 in the tribal district of Kinnaur in Himachal Pradesh, Negi had been a state icon since 2014. He cast his vote 16 times in the Lok Sabha elections. According to the Chief Electoral Office of Himachal, Negi, a teacher by profession, voted in every election since 1951 and has never missed an opportunity to vote.The Election Commission of India is hopeful of increasing the polling percentage with the last message from the first voter of Independent India.

The Additional Chief Electoral Officer of Himachal Pradesh Daleep Negi speaking to ANI said that the message of Shyam Saran Negi will encourage voters to vote. "He has given a big message. He participated in all elections including Assembly, Parliament and even in Panchayati Raj institution Elections and has encouraged all youth and voters to use the franchise. After casting the vote, he has sent a message and we are hopeful that voting percentage will definitely increase," said Daleep Negi Additional CEO of the state.

Shyam Saran Negi cast his vote for the 34th time on November 2 this year which became his last. "The Election Commission has a provision for the PWD, Covid patients and 80 Plus age group voters to cast their vote from their home only through postal ballot. As his health was not good so he decided to cast his vote for this election through his postal ballot," Daleep Negi said.

"We came to know about the first voter of Independent India in 2007 and inquired about the issue on the ground level and after verification, we were able to find out and identify him as the first voter of India," Negi added. Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled Shyam Saran Negi's demise and said he will inspire every citizen of the country, especially the youth to perform their duty of casting vote in the elections.

Popularly known as Master Shyam, he became the first voter of Indian democracy as the general polls of the country were conducted in January and February 1952. Keeping in mind snow and weather conditions, the polls were conducted in the month of October 1951 in Himachal Pradesh. Negi has participated in every Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha and all local bodies elections since 1951. (ANI)

