NHRC issues notice to Delhi govt over Uzbek women going missing from Dwarka shelter home

NHRC took suo motu cognizance of reports that five of the seven Uzbek women, rescued from a sex trafficking racket by the Delhi police in August 2022 went missing from a shelter home in Delhi's Dwarka last week.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 20:51 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Saturday issued notice to the Delhi government and Delhi Police over the report of five Uzbek women going missing from a shelter home in Dwarka area of the national capital. NHRC took suo motu cognizance of reports that five of the seven Uzbek women, rescued from a sex trafficking racket by the Delhi police in August 2022 went missing from a shelter home in Delhi's Dwarka last week.

Reportedly, the women were brought to India via Nepal and forced into flesh trade. In August, seven of them were rescued by the Delhi Police with the help of the Uzbekistan Embassy and an NGO. The Commission observed that the State is under an obligation to protect the life of foreign nationals in the country as it is for its own citizens. Accordingly, considering the gravity and the peculiar facts and circumstances of the incident, the Commission issued a notice to the Chief Secretary of Goverenmnet of NCT of Delhi calling for a detailed report on the matter alongwith the action taken report against the shelter home.

A report has also been sought from the Delhi Police Commissioner about the status of the investigation, recovery of the missing Uzbek women and progress in finding out the conspirators of sex racket in operation in Delhi and nearby places, arrest if any. "It must be ensured that once the missing Uzbek women are rescued, their health and safety must be protected. The report of Commissioner of Police must also contain the outcome of Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for Combating Trafficking of Persons in India of NHRC, and its implementation within Delhi NCR region to prevent such repeated offences of trafficking of citizens and non-citizens, girls and women. The response is expected within two weeks," said the Commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

