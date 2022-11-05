"Only worried about elections": Union Environment Minister slams CM Kejriwal for neglecting air pollution issue

Amid the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-NCR region, Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey slammed the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi and Punjab for neglecting the responsibility of air pollution in both states. According to Ashwini Kumar Choubey, Kejriwal is ignoring the pollution as he is busy with upcoming election in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh.

"Kejriwal has been ignoring and running away from his responsibility regarding air pollution and is only worried about the Gujarat and Himachal elections," said Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey. The Union Environment minister further added that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should shift his focus from elections towards people's health and the rising pollution in Delhi and Punjab.

Union Environment Minister Ashwini Kumar Choubey said, "We are all working in coordination with the Government of India, 10 days ago, we discussed with the ministers of NCR and made a plan, we are working continuously with the central government. cooperation of the state government to make this scheme a success." "We have been continuously working and monitoring the current air quality. Whatever necessary actions and steps are needed we will take them. It's our responsibility to monitor the air quality," he said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's steps towards climate change, he said, "PM Modi has become a role model in the whole world regarding climate change. The message of Panchamrit has gone to the world. Good work is being done under our Prime Minister's leadership and has been a great achievement for all." The air quality in Delhi continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Saturday, for the third day in a row, even though a slight improvement was noted in the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital, which stood at 431 this morning.

On Friday during the corresponding morning period the AQI of the capital city was recorded at 472. Also, areas in the national capital region (NCR) area - Noida and Gurugram at 7 am this morning recorded an AQI of 529 and 478 respectively both in the highly toxic 'severe'. Dhirpur in West Delhi recorded an AQI of 534.

Air Quality Index from 0 to 100 is considered as good, while from 100 to 200 it is moderate, from 200 to 300 it is poor, and from 300 to 400 it is said to be very poor and from 400 to 500 or above it is considered as severe. People of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) complained of choking and 'eye burning' due to smog and air pollution leaving people gasping for breath.

Earlier on Friday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held a press conference and urged the central government to come forward and lead measures to check severe smog in the national capital region. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)