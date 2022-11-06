Left Menu

Bharatiya Tribal Party announces names of 12 candidates for Gujarat elections

For the upcoming Assembly polls in Gujarat, Bharatiya Tribal Party announces the names of the 12 candidates.

ANI | Updated: 06-11-2022 12:53 IST | Created: 06-11-2022 12:53 IST
Bharatiya Tribal Party announces names of 12 candidates for Gujarat elections
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Tribal Party on Saturday announced the names of the 12 candidates for the upcoming elections in Gujarat. In 2017, the BTP made an alliance with the Congress Party but this time, they will fight alone.

Before the elections, the alliance between BTP and Aam Aadmi Party had also ended. Earlier on Thursday, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah chaired a meeting with party leaders in the state's capital, Gandhinagar ahead of the Gujarat Assembly polls.

Along with the Union Minister, Chief Minister of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel and other senior delegates of the party attended the meeting. Amit Shah, who was earlier in Himachal Pradesh, another state where polls are going to be held this year, returned to his native state in a bid to emerge victorious in the upcoming state elections.

The term of the Gujarat Assembly ends on February 18, 2023. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; In Spain's La Rioja, old vines could future-proof wine against climate change and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
2
Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations from review board

Psyche asteroid mission moving forward; NASA to incorporate recommendations ...

 United States
3
Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

Bank of Baroda Q2 profit rises 59 pc to Rs 3,313 cr

 India
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say; U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, officials say, and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. flu hospitalizations highest in 10 years, official...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022