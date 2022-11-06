People of Himachal have faith in PM Modi, says Nadda ahead of assembly polls

BJP National President J P Nadda exuded confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP's) victory ahead of Himachal Pradesh assembly elections and said that people trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi. People of Himachal have faith in PM Modi, said BJP president JP Nadda ahead of assembly polls

He lauded Chief Minister Jairam Thakur for his governance in the poll-bound state and said that he implemented policies on the ground. While talking to the media persons in Himachal Pradesh's Solan, he said, "We are conducting public outreach programme in Solan. People are excited and have trust in PM Modi. CM Jairam Thakur has implemented policies on the ground in the state."

Earlier today, Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda said that Congress "doesn't believe in its own manifesto", which he claimed, has no vision, while also stating that the manifesto released by the BJP is "taken seriously" by the people. Nadda's remarks came after releasing the BJP manifesto.

"Congress party doesn't believe in its own manifesto and there's no vision, weightage, and direction in it. Our manifesto is done with due diligence and is taken seriously by people," Nadda said while speaking to the media. The Congress manifesto gives 10 guarantees which include the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme, 1 lakh government jobs, as many as 5 lakh jobs for youth, Rs 680 crore Start-up fund for the youth, Rs 1,500 per month to the women, and free electricity up to 300 units of consumption.Participating in the Jan Sampark Abhiyan, the BJP chief said that the people are excited and are blessing the party's campaign.

"The people are excited and are blessing our campaign. People have given much love to PM Modi and have made up their minds to bless BJP in the upcoming election on November 12," he said.Earlier today, the BJP chief detailed the 11 commitments of the party going into the polls hoping to retain the government. (ANI)

