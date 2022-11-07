Left Menu

NIA arrests terrorist involved in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in 2021

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding terrorist, who was involved in the ambush on a convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles in November last year in Manipur.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 08:52 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 08:52 IST
NIA arrests terrorist involved in ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in 2021
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested an absconding terrorist, who was involved in the ambush on a convoy of the Commandant of Assam Rifles in November last year in Manipur. The absconding accused was arrested by NIA on November 5 from Yaingangpokpi village in Manipur's Imphal East district.

The terrorist, identified as Machukring Zamshim Shimray alias Ningkham, was an active cadre of the Manipur Naga People's Front (MNPF) and was directly involved in the ambush. The case pertains to the attack on the convoy of 46th Batallion Assam Rifles on November 13, 2021, by a group of armed terrorists near Sialsih village of Churachandpur district in Manipur.

As many as seven people Commanding Officer Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and minor son, and four other Assam Rifles personnel were killed and six other personnel were injured in the attack. An FIR, in this case, was lodged at Singngat police station, Churachandpur district under sections 121, 121A, 302, 307, 326, 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Section 25 (1-C) of Arms Act, Sections 10, 16, 18, 20, 39 of UA(P) Act and Section 5 of Explosive Substances Act.

Later, the NIA took over the case on November 27 last year and started investigations. The NIA had announced a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh against Shimray.

"On November 5, based on secret information, a joint team of the NIA, Assam Rifles and Assam Police conducted a special operation and arrested Machukring Zamshim Shimray from Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East district, Manipur, against whom NIA had declared a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh," the NIA said in a statement. "The arrested accused was an active cadre of MNPF and was directly involved in the ambush," the NIA added.

The accused was produced before the NIA Special Court on Sunday. Further investigations in the case are in progress. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehringer say Jardiance slows kidney disease progression in trial and more

Health News Roundup: New Mexico town delays banning abortion; Lilly, Boehrin...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022