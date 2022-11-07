Oman oil, condensate output up 10% y/y in Q3 -ministry

Oman's crude oil and condensate output increased by 10% year-on-year in the third quarter of 2022 to 289.8 million barrels, the ministry of energy and minerals said on Monday.

The country's oil exports increased by 15% year-on-year to 242.8 million barrels for the same period.

Also Read: K'taka minister apologises after viral video shows him slapping woman

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)