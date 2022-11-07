Left Menu

Ukraine lawmaker publishes document on nationalization of stakes in several strategic companies

Reuters | Updated: 07-11-2022 17:21 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 17:07 IST
A senior Ukrainian lawmaker published what he said was a government document on Monday announcing the nationalization of some privately held shares in several strategic corporations, including engine maker Motor Sich and energy company Ukrnafta.

The authenticity of the document posted on the Telegram messaging app by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, the first deputy chairman of parliament's finance, tax, and customs policy committee, could not immediately be confirmed by Reuters. The document was authored by the National Commission for Securities and the Stock Market.

Media outlet Ekonomichna Pravda reported the nationalization of shares in five strategic companies linked to businessmen Ihor Kolomoisky, Vyacheslav Bohuslaev, and Kostiantyn Zhevago earlier on Monday.

