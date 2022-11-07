Left Menu

Greece likely to cancel Alexandroupolis port sale - sources

Greece is likely to cancel the sale of its northern port of Alexandroupolis, sources told Reuters on Monday, citing "geopolitical developments" following the port's enhanced role in the wake of the war in Ukraine. Situated in northern Greece, near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey and with a floating gas storage and regasification unit in the pipeline, Alexandroupolis has potential as an energy hub for central Europe.

Situated in northern Greece, near the borders with Bulgaria and Turkey and with a floating gas storage and regasification unit in the pipeline, Alexandroupolis has potential as an energy hub for central Europe. Greece in September received two binding bids for a 67% stake in the port of Alexandroupolis. Four investors had been shortlisted last year for the sale.

The bidders were Quintana Infrastructure and Development through Liberty Port Holdings Single Member, and International Port Investments Alexandroupolis, a joint venture of Black Summit Financial Group, Euroports, EFA Group and GEK Terna. "The most possible scenario is that the tender will be cancelled. This has to do with the Alexandroupolis port's upgraded role, following Russia's invasion of Ukraine," a source with the country's privatisation agency HRADF said.

A government source also said that the tender was likely to be cancelled for reasons "related to the geopolitical developments in the region". The privatisation agency's board will convene on Thursday to examine the case and the next steps for the port's development, the privatisation agency source added.

