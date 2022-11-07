Technique to make bio-bitumen using stubble to be unveiled in 2 to 3 months: Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Monday said a new technique will be launched in the next two to three months under which crop stubble will be used to prepare bio-bitumen at farmlands using a tractor-mounted machine.

He said farmers have the capacity to expand their role beyond being foodgrain producers and they can become manufactures of bio-bitumen which can be used in construction of roads.

“I have introduced a new technique which we will be launching in two to three months under which tractor-mounted unit will go to farmers' land to make bio-bitumen with 'parali' (crop straws that remain after grains such as rice & wheat have been harvested) which will be used for construction of roads,” Gadkari said.

The Union minister was addressing a programme organised to lay foundation stones of road projects worth Rs 1,261 crore in the tribal Mandla district (part of Jabalpur division) of Madhya Pradesh.

He spoke about the changing role of farmers.

“I have been saying for a long time that farmers of the country are capable of producing power. Our farmers should not remain only foodgrain producers, but also energy providers and now they can produce bio-bitumen for making roads and ethanol for making fuel,” Gadkari said.

Bitumen is a black substance produced through the distillation of crude oil and is widely used for making roads and roofs. Bio-bitumen has the potential to replace the fossil-based version of the product.

Gadkari said at a Union Cabinet meeting, the petroleum minister had informed that the country has saved Rs 40,000 crore in foreign exchange by blending fuel-grade ethanol, extracted from sugarcane and other agri commodities, with petrol.

The transport minister said the natural beauty of the Kanha National Park (part of which lies in Mandla district) has always attracted tourists and with the construction of these roads, not only will people get better connectivity, but the tribal population will also get an access to improved infrastructure facilities.

These roads, once completed, will provide better connectivity to Mandla from Dindori, Jabalpur and Balaghat, he said.

Praising Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan for implementing a ''new model of development'' by proper use of water, land and forest resources, Gadkari said under the CM's watch, the production of soybean per acre has increased in Madhya Pradesh and he has ensured farmers get adequate price for their produce.

Referring to the pilgrim town of Amarkantak, from where the river Narmada originates, the Union minister said the construction of the Narmada Expressway will help devotees in performing 'parikrama' (circumambulation) of the holy river and also generate employment for youths.

He also praised Chouhan for starting medical (MBBS) course in Hindi language.

Gadkari said in tribal-dominated areas development should be based on three factors - water, forest and land.

The function was also addressed by Union minister Faggan Singh Kulaste, Madhya Pradesh CM Chouhan and state PWD minister Gopal Bhargava.

Earlier, secretary (public works department) RK Mehra gave details about five road projects, totalling 329 km in length, that will come up in the region.

Later, addressing another programme in Jabalpur organised for dedicating a newly constructed road and laying foundation stones of seven road projects worth Rs 4,054 crore, Gadkari said the country needs not just money, but also will power to walk on the path of development.

The Union minister appealed to people to invest in government bonds which he said will fetch eight per cent return and the amount garnered will be used for development of the country.

Gadkari said there was no shortage of funds for construction of roads in the country.

The Union minister said the Centre will play an active role in development of Madhya Pradesh, where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is in power.

Gadkari said there was a time when Madhya Pradesh was considered a 'BIMARU' (laggard) state. However, things have changed and Madhya Pradesh is now making its identity among developed states.

The Union minister informed that under the Bharat Setu scheme, 21 bridges were sanctioned for the state and added that during his stint in the department, he will try to construct roads worth Rs 6 lakh crore in Madhya Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)