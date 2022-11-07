Left Menu

MCD polls: One nomination filed on day 1 by independent candidate

The Delhi Congress asserted that it has been preparing the ground work for the MCD elections for the last one year.The Model Code of Conduct MCC came into force in the national capital from Friday itself.More than 2.1 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and other such material have been removed in Delhi since the model code of conduct kicked in, according to data shared by civic authorities on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:07 IST
MCD polls: One nomination filed on day 1 by independent candidate
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

One nomination from an independent candidate was received on Monday by the poll authorities here as the process of filing papers for the upcoming municipal election in Delhi began on Monday.

Polling for the municipal elections in Delhi will be held on December 4 and the votes will be counted on December 7, State Election Commissioner (SEC) Vijay Dev had announced on Friday.

''Filing of nominations will begin from November 7, and the last date for the same is November 14,'' Dev had said at a press conference here, setting the stage for the high-stakes civic polls largely seen as a three-way contest.

Scrutiny of nominations will be done on November 16, while the last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 19.

As the process began on Monday, a senior official of the SEC said, ''Only one nomination was received today. This was for ward no. 150 in Green Park by an independent candidate''.

Candidates can submit their nominations between 11 am and 3 pm, SEC officials had earlier said.

This will be the first civic election after the fresh delimitation exercise, and the much-awaited poll covering 250 wards will be held in the gap between the two phases of the Gujarat assembly elections, which will take place on December 1 and 5.

Soon after the announcement of the date, both the BJP and the AAP had exuded confidence that they would emerge victorious. The Delhi Congress asserted that it has been preparing the ground work for the MCD elections for the last one year.

The Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into force in the national capital from Friday itself.

More than 2.1 lakh posters, banners, hoardings and other such material have been removed in Delhi since the model code of conduct kicked in, according to data shared by civic authorities on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022