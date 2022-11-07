Left Menu

France's Macron and UK's Sunak agree nuclear energy cooperation

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:01 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 22:51 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • France

French President Emmanuel Macron and Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday pledged "ambitious cooperation" in the field of nuclear energy to cope with the impact on energy supplies of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of climate talks in Egypt, their first meeting since Sunak became prime minister.

The French presidential palace also said Macron and Sunak wanted better coordination on migration.

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

