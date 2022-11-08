Left Menu

Preparations in full swing for PM Modi's unveiling of Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the giant bronze statue of Kempegowda during his visit to the state on November 11.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 15:34 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 15:34 IST
Preparations in full swing for PM Modi's unveiling of Kempegowda statue in Bengaluru
Preparations underway at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahalli (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations are in full swing at the premises of Bengaluru airport in Devanahali for the unveiling of 108 feet tall statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda - the founder of Bengaluru city. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the giant bronze statue of Kempegowda during his visit to the state on November 11.

State health minister Dr K Sudhakar and home minister Araga Jnanendra on Tuesday visited the Bengaluru airport premises site where the statue has been installed to take stock of the preparations. "Ex-CM BS Yediyurappa initiated the idea of the Statue of Prosperity in 2019 after BJP came to power in the state. Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai also pursued this after assuming office and ensured that this historical monument is established. I would like to thank both of them," Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar said while speaking to the media.

Kempegowda is known for his major contribution to the development of Bengaluru. He built the city of Bengaluru and thus the statue has been named the Statue of Prosperity. During his visit to the state on November 11, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a new terminal at the Kempegowda international airport.

The new terminal with a capacity of 25 lakh and 100 counters was much needed as the number of international passengers arriving in Bangaluru is huge. PM Modi will also launch Vande Bharat (Chennai-Mysuru-Bengaluru) train from SBC railway station. The high-speed special train was a long pending demand of the people of Karnataka state.

PM Modi will also address a public rally being organized during the course of his visit on November 11. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraju Bommai along with ministers and prominent BJP leaders will also participate in programmes. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
2
Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of cricket

Gunathilaka denied bail by local court, SLC suspends him from all forms of c...

 Australia
3
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tennis-After WTA Finals exit, Swiatek relieved 'intense' season is over and more

Sports News Roundup: NFL roundup: Jets stun Bills in AFC East showdown; Tenn...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022