EDF says leak at Civaux reactor not due to welding

The leak detected by at the Civaux nuclear plant in southwestern France is not due to welding but to problems with a system put in place to test the waterproofing of the primary circuit, said Regis Clement, deputy director of nuclear production at EDF.

EDF on Monday said it had discovered a radioactive leak last week in the primary cooling circuit of its Civaux plant, adding that there was no safety risk and no radioactivity was measured outside the plant.

