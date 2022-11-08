CBI conducts searches at 7 locations in J-K sub-inspector recruitment scam case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at seven locations in three states in an ongoing investigation of a case related to the Jammu and Kashmir Police Sub-Inspector (JKPSI) recruitment scam. The searches were conducted in Jammu, Pathankot, Rewari and Karnal at the premises of the accused and other persons involved in the case.

CBI had registered the case in August on the request of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir to investigate the allegations of irregularities in the written examination conducted by the J-K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) on March 27, 2022 for the recruitment of 1,200 Sub-Inspectors of Jammu and Kashmir Police. The result of this examination was declared on June 4, 2022. In this case, 13 accused, including the Commandant of BSF, one then ASI and two then constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police, one then CRPF Constable, one ex-CRPF official, one then teacher, were earlier arrested.

Searches were also conducted around 77 locations including the premises of the then Chairman & Controller of JKSSB. Cash worth Rs 61.79 lakh (approx) had been recovered. During the investigation, it was found that the question paper was allegedly leaked by the accused Yatin Yadav, who is in judicial custody, with the help of an employee of the printing press.

It was also alleged that the accused contacted touts based in J-K including constables of J-K Police and CRPF for soliciting candidates who were charged amounts ranging from Rs 20 lakh to Rs 30 lakh (approx) for the paper. The candidates were allegedly taken to Karnal in Haryana and a question paper was provided to them at a hotel there. The leaked question paper was also allegedly offered to candidates at Gangyal and Jammu.

Further investigation is continuing in the case. (ANI)

