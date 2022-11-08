Elephant dies of electrocution in Assam's Nagaon

An adult elephant died due to electrocution when it strayed into a locality in Assam's Nagaon district on Tuesday, forest officials said.

The carcass of the pachyderm was first spotted by locals at Barhola village, they said.

The elephant died due to electrocution after coming in contact with a high-voltage wire that was hanging low, they added.

The post-mortem of the carcass was conducted, and it was buried by forest officials with the help of locals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)