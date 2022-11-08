Left Menu

BSF builds 'Bamboo bridge' in East Jaintia Hills to ease commute in remote hills of Meghalaya

Continuing its yeoman services in the interior parts of Meghalaya, BSF constructed this Bamboo bridge to help locals of the village commute smoothly with the other parts, which was a grave problem faced by them.

ANI | Updated: 08-11-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 23:51 IST
Bamboo bridge inaugrated at East Jaintia Hills. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

East Jaintia Hills (Meghalaya) [India], November 8, ANI: The Border Security Force (BSF) today inaugurated a Bamboo bridge over a stream to connect the Huroi village in East Jaintia Hills. The inauguration of the bridge was done jointly by Sandeep Rawat, DIG, SHQ BSF Jowai, and Abhilash Barnwal, IAS, DC, East Jaintia Hills, in presence of Sanjay Sharma, Commandant, 172 Bn BSF.

Continuing its yeoman services in the interior parts of Meghalaya, BSF constructed this Bamboo bridge to help locals of the village commute smoothly with the other parts, which was a grave problem faced by them. To help ease life in the remote areas of the East Jaintia Hills, the bridge has been constructed by BSF, in collaboration with the civil administration, following the concerns of the villagers there.

Locals lauded the effort and have requested similar initiatives of building the bridge on some more parts of the stream. Meanwhile, BSF intends to rope in some corporate houses for funding further initiatives as part of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

The BSF has further suggested various projects for corporate houses to uplift the border populace. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

