Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

PTI | Desmoines | Updated: 09-11-2022 00:05 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 00:00 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in California has won a record USD 2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize.

The winning numbers drawn Tuesday morning at the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee were: white balls 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56, and the red Powerball was 10.

The Multi-State Lottery Association said Monday night's scheduled drawing was delayed by nearly 10 hours until Tuesday because a participating lottery had issues processing sales.

The jackpot was by far the largest lottery jackpot ever won, topping the previous record USD 1.586 billion prize won by three Powerball ticketholders in 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

