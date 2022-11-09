Himachal Assembly polls: Locals in Shimla resolve to elect candidate on issues of environmental protection

With the Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh just days away, the voters in Shimla Urban assembly segment said that they have made up their minds to elect a candidate on the issues of environmental protection. According to the locals, the preservation of the heritage of the city of the north Indian hills which was established during the British era is one of the top agendas ahead of the upcoming polls.

The election fervour is at its peak in the hill state of Himachal, and adding to this taste, is the people's resolve to elect a candidate who can preserve the environment while also working for the development of the city. The locals while citing the example of the deteriorating air quality of the national capital said that they do not want an AQI like Delhi.

"This year we want to elect the candidate who can preserve the environment in the region. We don't want to make Shimla like the national capital Delhi where the Air quality index is very poor. Shimla also is losing its air quality due to construction, urbanization and deforestation in the middle of the city," Amit, a local voter said. The local highlighted the issue of environmental pollution as a "far bigger issue", and said that they are willing to choose a candidate who will be vocal about the problem and also work to preserve the historic value of the city.

"There are other issues like water shortage and parking etc. We want to elect a candidate who will consider these kinds of issues with an objective view to make the city planning for generations to come. But our political leadership in the region and the government make planning for just 10 years today. For us, environmental pollution is a far bigger issue. We are looking forward this time to electing a candidate who talks about the environment to make the city beautiful and preserve the historic value of this city," he added. The young voters who want space for physical activities like cycling or walking said that they will vote for the candidate who will preserve the ecology.

"There are lots many candidates promising a number of things to the voters and public of the city but no one is talking about the environment. This year we want to elect someone who will preserve the ecology along with preserving the Heritage of the hill city," a local said. Eight candidates are contesting the election from the Shimla urban assembly segment where main political parties Congress and BJP are proposing numerous issues. One of the candidates and former Deputy Mayor of the city, Tikender Singh Panwar is also contesting from the Communist Party of India(M) this year. He has given a message for making the city clean and green. His campaign is entirely focused on environmental preservation.

He wants to make others also aware during elections not to use products which degraded the environment. He has also given a slogan of making young green soldiers for environment preservation and promoting those soldiers for working to preserve the ecology of the region. "I have kept my campaign on environmental issues, today I have also raised a significant issue of cycling in the city. I am one of the candidates from others who has fewer carbon footprints during the poll campaign. We want to make this city for the people I am hopeful I would be able to convince people and will get selected to preserve the beauty and ecology of the region," Panwar said.

The elections will take place on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8. (ANI)

