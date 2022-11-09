Bihar police seizes arms from Aurangabad

The Bihar police in a joint operation recovered several arms and ammunition on Wednesday. The joint operation was launched by a team of 205 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) and Bihar Police in the Kariba Dobha area of Bihar's Aurangabad district on the basis of intelligence inputs.

The CRPF was then informed about the recovery of two factory-made 9mm pistols, two country-made pistols, three pistol magazines, two Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) magazines, and 120 rounds of 5.56 INSAS. "CRPF has been informed that a team of 205 CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action) and Bihar Police launched an operation in Kariba Dobha, Aurangabad, Bihar, and recovered 2 factory-made 9mm pistols, 2 country-made pistols, 3 pistol magazines, 2 INSAS magazines, and 120 rounds of 5.56 INSAS," CRPF said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

