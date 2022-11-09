Left Menu

U.S. pledges $72 mln aid to feed Lebanese amid crisis

Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 09-11-2022 16:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 16:26 IST
  • Lebanon

The United States pledged $72 million in humanitarian assistance to Lebanon on Wednesday aimed at helping to feed hundreds of thousands of Lebanese struggling to put food on the table, the director of USAID Samantha Power said during a visit to Lebanon.

Power said the aid would allow 660,000 new beneficiaries to be added to the list of people receiving support from the United States Agency for International Development.

Before the announcement, USAID had already provided $260 million in development assistance and aid to Lebanon in 2022, an agency official said.

