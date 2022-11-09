Left Menu

U.S. climate envoy Kerry launches carbon offset plan

Kerry said Chile and Nigeria are among the developing countries that have expressed early interest in the ETA, and that Bank of America, Microsoft, PepsiCo and Standard Chartered Bank have expressed interest in "informing the ETA's development." Kerry said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was supportive of a U.S.-led carbon market initiative provided there were safeguards to it.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2022 18:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 17:59 IST
U.S. climate envoy Kerry launches carbon offset plan
John Kerry. (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. climate envoy John Kerry on Wednesday announced the creation of a carbon offset plan that would help developing countries speed their transition away from fossil fuels. Kerry launched the Energy Transition Accelerator (ETA) intended to act as a catalyst for private capital to accelerate the clean energy transition in developing countries.

The United States will develop the program with the Bezos Earth Fund and Rockefeller Foundation, with input from the public and private sectors which would operate through 2030 and possibly be extended to 2035. Kerry said Chile and Nigeria are among the developing countries that have expressed early interest in the ETA, and that Bank of America, Microsoft, PepsiCo and Standard Chartered Bank have expressed interest in "informing the ETA's development."

Kerry said U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres was supportive of a U.S.-led carbon market initiative provided there were safeguards to it. The two met earlier on Wednesday at the COP27 climate summit in Egypt.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022