Coal demand to keep on rising as per capital power consumption to double by 2040: Joshi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-11-2022 21:49 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 21:49 IST
Coal demand to keep on rising as per capital power consumption to double by 2040: Joshi
Union minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said that the country's per capita power consumption is estimated to double by 2040 and this will lead to more use of coal.

Joshi who hold the charge of coal and mines ministries stressed that at present India does not have even one-tenth of the per capita power consumption as compared to some of the developed economies in the world.

He asserted that demand for coal will stay at least for the next 25-30 years, according to a coal ministry statement.

The statement further said that auction of 64 coal mines in the first five tranches has been successfully done.

Coal secretary Amrit Lal Meena said the ministry is ready to extend all help required by the prospective bidders.

