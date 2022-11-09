Left Menu

Man booked for vandalising idols of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman in MP's Khandwa

The police booked a man for allegedly vandalising idols of Lord Shiva and Lord hanuman in Shivraj Nagar locality under Kotwali police station in Khandwa district

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:41 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:41 IST
Man booked for vandalising idols of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman in MP's Khandwa
Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A man was booked for allegedly vandalising idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman installed at a temple in Shivraj Nagar locality under Kotwali police station in Khandwa district, an official said on Wednesday. When locals saw the dismantled idols in the temple in the morning, they got furious and reached Kotwali police station along with the members of the Hindu organisation.

They lodged a complaint against the act and demanded strict action against the accused. Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that a case was registered into the matter under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC and took a suspect into the custody and interrogated him. During the investigation, the accused, Basant Kumar confessed to the crime that he was angry over something, as a result of which he damaged the temple and idols with a hammer. Besides, it also came to notice that he had done such incidents in the past. Further investigation into the matter was on, SP Singh added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022