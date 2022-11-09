Man booked for vandalising idols of Lord Shiva, Lord Hanuman in MP's Khandwa

A man was booked for allegedly vandalising idols of Lord Shiva and Lord Hanuman installed at a temple in Shivraj Nagar locality under Kotwali police station in Khandwa district, an official said on Wednesday. When locals saw the dismantled idols in the temple in the morning, they got furious and reached Kotwali police station along with the members of the Hindu organisation.

They lodged a complaint against the act and demanded strict action against the accused. Khandwa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh said that a case was registered into the matter under section 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of the IPC and took a suspect into the custody and interrogated him. During the investigation, the accused, Basant Kumar confessed to the crime that he was angry over something, as a result of which he damaged the temple and idols with a hammer. Besides, it also came to notice that he had done such incidents in the past. Further investigation into the matter was on, SP Singh added. (ANI)

