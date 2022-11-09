Left Menu

Shinde camp MLA Pratap Sarnaik urges CM to form committee of historians for examining films about history

After the Marathi film Har Har Mahadev got into controversy, Shinde camp MLA Pratap Sarnaik has written a letter to CM Eknath Shinde demanding that there should be a committee of historians to examine films made about history.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 22:43 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 22:42 IST
Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid ongoing controversy over Har Har Mahadev film, Shinde camp MLA Pratap Sarnaik has written a letter to the CM Eknath Shinde demanding that there should be a committee of historians to examine films made about history. He stated that this step would avoid controversies regarding films in future.

Earlier on Tuesday, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad has been booked by Maharashtra police for forcibly stopping the screening of the Marathi movie 'Har Har Mahadev" and beating a viewer on Monday evening in a multiplex in Maharashtra's Thane district, the police said. Justifying the forcible stopping of the screening of "Har Har Mahadev" Marathi movie, former Maharashtra minister and NCP MLA from Mumbra constituency in Thane district Jitendra Awadh said "The movie has claimed to show historical events that never happened in reality. Why should such a movie be shown?"

In this regard, Maharashtra police have registered a case against the NCP leader and his supporters. A first information report has been registered against the former minister Jitendra Awhad and about 100 NCP workers under various sections including 141, 143, 146, 149, 323, 504 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Vartak Nagar police station in Thane district, they added.

However no arrest has been made so far, they added. Har Har Mahadev is a 2022 Indian Marathi-language epic historical action drama film written and directed by Abhijeet Deshpande. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

