Prophet Mohammad remarks row: Telangana HC orders conditional release of expelled BJP leader T Raja Singh

Telangana High Court on Wednesday ordered the conditional release of expelled BJP leader T Raja Singh, arrested under stringent Preventive Detention (PD) law, over alleged remarks about Prophet Mohammad. State High Court after arguments from both sides ordered the release of the suspended BJP leader over conditions of not conducting rallies and press meets.

"High Court set aside the PD Act and gave some conditions that T Raja Singh can't take out rallies and can't address the media and that no derogatory comments be posted on social media in the future. So today's rally, at least, won't be held," Karuna Sagar, Raja Singh's Advocate told ANI. Suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh was booked under the PD Act and sent to Cherlapally Jail on August 25.

According to the police, 101 criminal cases were registered against the suspended BJP leader who was "involved in 18 communal offences". As reported earlier, after receiving a show cause notice from the BJP, Raja Singh said, "I didn't deliberately hurt the sentiments of any religion. The TRS government filed a false case against me intentionally, even as the honourable court dismissed the case against me. I have been detained in at by Invoking the PD Act," said

"In my video, I only imitated Munawar Faruqui, that too, based on the information provided on Google. I neither hurt any religion's sentiments nor criticised any religion," he added. Lastly, Raja Singh stated, "I believe that I have not violated Rule XXV, 10 (a) of BJP s constitution as mentioned in the disciplinary notice. I humbly request you to consider my reply to the show cause notice issued by you and give me the opportunity to continue to serve the people, the BJP, the nation, and Bharat Mata."

He was earlier taken into custody on August 23. However, he was released after a Court order.The FIR was registered against him at the Dabeerpura Police Station under sections 153(A), 295, and 505 of the Indian Penal Code. The BJP suspended the MLA and said his remarks were against the party's line. (ANI)

