Rajasthan Cabinet approves Startup Policy 2022, strengthening ERCP Corp

The Rajasthan Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new Rajasthan Startup Policy-2022, strengthening the ERCP Corporation, and promoting investment in Jaisalmer, among others.

Elaborating about the decisions, Food and Civil Supplies minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and Women and Child Development minister Mamta Bhupesh said several decisions, including availability of water for irrigation and drinking water from the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) in 13 districts and reservation-related exemption in government recruitment, were taken in the meeting.

Bhupesh said the cabinet has amended the Rajasthan Integrated Child Development (State and Subordinate) Services Rules, 1998. With this, candidates belonging to the most backward classes and economically weaker sections will also get relaxation in the upper age limit similar to the reserved category for the post of supervisor, the minister told reporters.

In the budget announcement for 2020-21, the state government had announced to provide relaxation in the age limit to candidates belonging to the economically weaker sections at the same level as the reserved category.

Bhupesh said the cabinet has approved the proposal to give the benefit of reservation to the candidates of newly scheduled areas. In this sequence, approval has been given to amend the Rajasthan Scheduled Area Subordinate, Clerical and Class IV (Recruitment and Other Conditions of Service) Rules, 2014 in accordance with the notification issued by the Government of India on May 19, 2018.

Boosting the morale of outstanding sportspersons and raising employment opportunities by increasing industrial investment in Jaisalmer were among the other decisions taken in the cabinet.

Khachariyawas said the cabinet decided to take forward the East Rajasthan Canal Project. As per the approved proposal, the unutilised land owned by water resources and other related departments have to be transferred free of cost to the ERCP Corporation, he said.

Also, for the financial management of the corporation, 100 per cent of the income received by the departments for the management / sale / lease / other use of the transferred land is to be used for works of the corporation, the minister said.

ERCP is a very important project for drinking water as well as irrigation for 13 districts (Jhalawar, Baran, Kota, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur, Karauli, Dholpur, Bharatpur, Dausa, Alwar, Jaipur, Ajmer and Tonk).

He said the cabinet also approved the New Rajasthan Startup Policy 2022. He said entrepreneurial students, rural startups and institutional incubation centres will benefit from this policy.

The cabinet also approved a proposal to allot 400.5237 hectares of reserved land for industrial purpose to M/s Wonder Cement Limited for setting up of large scale industries in Jaisalmer, he said. A total investment of Rs 4,200 crore is proposed under this and about 1,500 people will be get employment directly or indirectly, the minister said. He said the cabinet has approved proposed amendment to the Compassionate Appointment Rules, 2002, for the dependents of battle casualty, physical casualty or permanently disabled armed forces service personnel and dependents of paramilitary (BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, Coast Guard) personnel.

The cabinet has taken a decision in the interest of the employees while approving the proposal to amend the Rajasthan Civil Services (Revised Pay) Rules, 2017, he said.

Besides, the cabinet has approved a proposal to give the benefit of two per cent reservation in state services to the outstanding sportspersons of the state in 'Rajasthan Engineering Subordinate Services (Electrical Inspectorate Branch)' and 'Rajasthan Science and Technology (State and Subordinate)' services.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)