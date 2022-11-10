Left Menu

South Korea to ease mortgage rules from Dec. 1 as market cools

The changes will be effective starting Dec. 1, as the government brought forward easing of rules from next year to help soft landing of the property market now seen to hurt economic growth. The red-hot five-year property boom in Asia's fourth largest economy has run out of steam, as a total of 250 basis points of interest rate hikes since August last year has brought pain in the market.

Reuters | Updated: 10-11-2022 05:28 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 05:28 IST
South Korea to ease mortgage rules from Dec. 1 as market cools

South Korea will ease lending rules for most of Seoul and in the outskirts of Seoul starting Dec. 1 as the once-hot property market has cooled amid rising interest rates. The government on Thursday said first-home buyers in Seoul will be able to borrow up to 50% of the property value, up from as low as 20% currently in Seoul.

Outright mortgage ban on properties valued over 1.5 billion won ($1.09 million) in Seoul will also be lifted. The changes will be effective starting Dec. 1, as the government brought forward easing of rules from next year to help soft landing of the property market now seen to hurt economic growth.

The red-hot five-year property boom in Asia's fourth largest economy has run out of steam, as a total of 250 basis points of interest rate hikes since August last year has brought pain in the market. "A partial downward revision of property prices, which have risen excessively in the past, is inevitable, but the possibility of a sharp cooling in the market combined with the recent steep interest rate hike should be something we should be wary of," Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho said in a policy meeting.

The number of apartment transactions in Seoul for September stood at 615, the record low since relevant data began to be compiled in 2006. As part of Thursday's measures, the government also plans to increase project finance guarantees for small- to medium-sized projects through the state-run Korea Housing and Urban Guarantee Co.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022