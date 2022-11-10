Private madrasas in Assam asked to provide information about their institutions to state govt by Dec 1

The private Madrasas of Assam have been asked to provide all information about their institutions to the state government by December 1 this year. The Madrasas will have to submit all information, including the location of the institution, teachers' details etc to the Secondary Education department of the state government by December 1 via the organizations under which they operate.

The December 1 deadline was set on Wednesday during a meeting held at the Assam Police Headquarters in the presence of DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, Director of Secondary Education Mamata Hojai, representatives of five organisations, including All Assam Tanzim Madaris Qawmiya, All Assam Talimi Taraqqi Board, Madrasa Education Board Al Hafiz, Adara Madaris Islamia who are running the private Madrasas in the state. "Works of a portal is going on where the information of all the private Madrasas will be uploaded and the portal will launch soon," Rajib Saikia, CPRO of Assam police said.

Earlier on September 4, a meeting between the DGP of Assam, senior police officials and the representatives of several organizations who run the Madrasas were held and several decisions, including to ensure that no extremist elements would take shelter in the Madrasa in the name of religious teaching were taken up. The Assam Police CPRO said that during today's meeting the Assam DGP said that, police verification would be compulsory for those who come from outside of the state and are engaged as teachers in Madrasa.

"There should be at least a 3 km distance between two Madrasas and the enrollment of each Madrasa should be at least 100 students," DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta said. Several other issues were also discussed in the meeting.

Several private madrasas in the state came under scanner after teachers employed in some Madrasas were arrested by the Assam police this year for their alleged links with Al-Qaeda in the Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT). Assam police have arrested 47 persons, including several Madrasa teachers for their alleged links with terrorist organizations and also busted six AQIS/ABT modules in the state.

Assam police also handed over one case to the NIA. (ANI)

