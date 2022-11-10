Left Menu

Light to moderate rain predicted over parts of north India

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi on Thursday morning predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of many cities including Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP) during the next two hours.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 08:18 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 08:18 IST
Light to moderate rain predicted over parts of north India
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) Delhi on Thursday morning predicted light to moderate intensity rain over adjoining areas of many cities including Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (UP) during the next two hours.

"10/11/2022: 06:45 IST; Light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of isolated places of Panipat, Gannaur (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Nandgaon, Iglas, Barsana, Raya, Hathras, Mathura, Jalesar, Sadabad (U.P.) during next 2 hours," RWFC Delhi said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed; Novavax cuts full-year revenue forecast again amid weak demand and more

Health News Roundup: Lawsuit claiming Skittles are unfit to eat is dismissed...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022