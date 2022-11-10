Left Menu

BSF shoots dead 2 Bangladeshi persons in WB attempting to "smuggle cattle heads"

Two alleged Bangladeshi cattle smugglers were shot dead by the BSF in Kaimari in Coochbehar in West Bengal on Wednesday after they adopted an "aggressive posture" in their attempt to "smuggle cattle heads", despite repeated verbal warnings.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 08:19 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two alleged Bangladeshi cattle smugglers were shot dead by the BSF in Kaimari in Coochbehar in West Bengal on Wednesday after they adopted an "aggressive posture" in their attempt to "smuggle cattle heads", despite repeated verbal warnings, according to an official release from BSF. As per the statement the smugglers resorted to abusing and heavy stone-pelting on the BSF troops.

"On 9th Nov 2022 alert, BSF troops deployed on the Indo-Bangladesh international border observed suspicious movement of 15-20 miscreants on Bangladesh side of the border fencing, who had illegally and willfully violated the santity of IB and were trying to smuggle cattle heads by erecting cantilever (Jhula) with the help of their Indian associates," the BSF statement said. "Alert BSF Jawans challenged them to stop their unwarranted activities and return to Bangladesh territory. However Bangladeshi miscreants did not pay any heed to repeated verbal warnings," it added.

The statement further said that the smugglers adopted an aggressive posture by focusing high beam torch light on BSF troops as well as started abusing and heavy stone pelting on BSF troops. "In order to foil the smuggling bid by the smugglers, BSF Jawan on duty initially lobbed 02 non-lethal stun grenades to deter and disperse the Bangladeshi miscreants, but the Bangladesh-based miscreants and their associates on the Indian side did not pay any heed and started encircling BSF personnel on duty equipped with sharp-edged weapons and bamboo sticks with an intention to inflict grave injuries to BSF personnel," it said.

"On sensing a threat to life and finding no other means to save lives, one BSF Jawan fired from his service weapon upon the miscreants. Resultantly the miscreants fled away from the spot. BSF troops found one cantilever (Jhula) close to the fencing and a cattle head hanging in dead condition," the statement added. It further said citing reports from Bangladesh that two Bangladesh-based miscreants succumbed due to bullet injury sustained in the said firing incident. (ANI)

