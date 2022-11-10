Left Menu

PTI | Havana | Updated: 10-11-2022 08:56 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 08:56 IST
Cuban, US officials meet in Havana on consular services
  • Cuba

Cuban and US State Department officials met in Havana on Wednesday to discuss the expansion of consular and visa services on the island.

The meeting is the latest in a series of friendly exchanges between the two governments, which share a historically icy relationship.

Cuba issued a brief statement confirming the meeting took place.

The US delegation included Rena Bitter, assistant secretary of state for consular affairs, and Ur Mendoza Jaddou, director of US citizenship and immigration Services.

The US Embassy closed in 2017 following a series of health incidents. While a full reopening has yet to be announced, US officials have said visa processing would resume in January.

The move comes amid the biggest flight of Cubans from the island in decades. Nearly 221,000 Cubans were encountered by migration enforcement on the US-Mexico border in fiscal year 2022. That was a 471 per cent increase from the year before, according to US Customs and Border Protection data.

A State Department official who spoke on condition of anonymity told The Associated Press that Washington's delegation also discussed concerns about human rights in Cuba. The official said Bitter ''urged the Cuban government to unconditionally release all political prisoners.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

