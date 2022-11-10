Bihar: Economic Offences Unit raid underway at cop's premises in 3 districts in disproportionate assets case

Economic Offences Unit (EOU) raid is underway at the residence and office of Assistant Inspector General Prashant Kumar of Tirhut division in Muzaffarpur, Siwan and Patna districts of Bihar. A case was registered against Kumar by Patna's Special Vigilance Unit on November 9, for possession of disproportionate assets.

"The Special Vigilance Unit, Patna has registered a case against Prashant Kumar presently Assistant Inspector General (Registration), Tirhut Pramandal, Muzaffarpur u/S 13(1)(b) r/w 13(2) r/w 12 of PC. Act 1988 (as amended 2018) on 09.11.2022 for possession of Disproportionate Assets," said Special Vigilance Unit in a statement. According to the agency, he has properties both movable and immovable worth Rs Rs 2,06,80,7851.

"He while holding different posts as a public servant in Govt. of Bihar as Sub-Registrar and Registrar amassed huge assets illicitly and intentionally to the extent of Rs 2,06,80,7851 approx. which is said to be disproportionate to his known legal sources of income and which he is unlikely to account for satisfactorily. The said properties both movable and immovable have been created in Patna and elsewhere," it said. "Searches are being conducted today at the office and residential premises of the accused at Patna, Muzaffarpur and Siwan on the strength of a search warrant issued by the Ld. Court of Special Judge Vigilance, Patna. Further report will follow," it added.

Further details are awaited. Earlier in October, the Special Vigilance Unit conducted raids at the residence of Purnea's Superintendent of Police (SP), Daya Shankar.

The searches were held in connection to his alleged possession of disproportionate assets, worth almost 71 lakhs. The raids by several departments were also simultaneously conducted at the residence of another officer of the police department, Sanjay Singh who had served as a Sub-Inspector at many police stations in Purnea.

Special Vigilance Unit has registered a case under several sections of the Prevention to the Corruption Act (PC) and the Indian Penal Code against Daya Shankar. Daya Shankar is accused of amusing huge assets illicitly and intentionally while holding different posts and being a public servant in Bihar from 2016 onwards, the officials had said. (ANI)

