Left Menu

Illegal structures built around Afzal Khan's tomb in Maha demolished

The Satara district administration on Thursday demolished unauthorised structures built on government land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur, a senior official said.Afzal Khan was killed by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtras Satara district and a tomb had been built there in his memory.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 10-11-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 10:45 IST
Illegal structures built around Afzal Khan's tomb in Maha demolished
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Satara district administration on Thursday demolished unauthorised structures built on government land around the tomb of Afzal Khan, the commander of the Adil Shahi dynasty of Bijapur, a senior official said.

Afzal Khan was killed by Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj near the Pratapgarh Fort in Maharashtra's Satara district and a tomb had been built there in his memory. The demolition exercise started in the early hours of Thursday amid heavy police bandobast and was still on, officials said.

''The illegal structures such as pucca rooms, built around the Afzal Khan tomb premises, have been razed by the district administration,'' Satara Collector Ruchesh Jaiwanshi told PTI. The action was taken as per orders of the High Court and directions given by the state government, he said. ''The unauthorised structure was spread on 15 to 20 guntha land (one guntha is equal to 1,089 square feet),'' the official said. Some portion of the land belongs to the forest department while some parcels belong to the revenue department, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

Seoul: Recovered N. Korean missile was anti-aircraft weapon

 South Korea
3
Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

Tyre maker MRF announces interim dividend for shareholders

 India
4
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array trouble

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus installed on space station despite solar array tro...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022