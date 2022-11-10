Left Menu

Iranian man who robbed people while posing as cop arrested in Mumbai

The accused was an accomplice of another Iranian migrant Kabuli Jafri, who was arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Police in September this year in connection with a series of chain snatching and cheating cases while posing as a crime branch officer in Mumbai, police said.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 13:29 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 13:29 IST
Arrested accused Haidar Tehjib Sayyed (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Police on Thursday arrested a 55-year-old Iranian man wanted in connection with chain-snatching and cheating cases. The arrested accused was identified as Haidar Tehjib Sayyed, a resident of Aambivali, Kalyan.

He was arrested by a team of Dahisar police and a gold ring weighing 5 grams was also recovered from his possession, officials said on Thursday. The accused was an accomplice of another Iranian migrant Kabuli Jafri, who was arrested by the property cell of Mumbai Police in September this year in connection with a series of chain snatching and cheating cases while posing as a crime branch officer in Mumbai, the police said.

Officials said that the accused, Haidar Tehjib Sayyed, was also wanted and had cases of cheating and other crimes registered against him. He would also pose as a police officer and seize valuables from people. He was arrested by Dahisar police on the basis of a tip-off received through sources. Further investigation into the case is on, they said.

The police are in the process of producing the accused in court for remand. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

