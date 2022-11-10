Left Menu

Huge potential for cooperation between India, Korea in clean energy: Korean Min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-11-2022 18:53 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 18:53 IST
There is huge potential for cooperation between India and Korea in the clean energy sector for realising carbon neutrality, Korea's Deputy Minister for Trade Jeong Dae-jin said on Thursday.

He also said that if Korea's manufacturing foundations are combined with India's information and communications technology (ICT) capabilities, this will contribute to the development of future industries, including electric vehicles and batteries, as well as strengthen the resilience of regional supply chains.

The minister was speaking at the India Korea Business Partnership Forum organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) in partnership with Korea International Trade Association here.

''There is huge potential for cooperation in the clean energy sector, when it comes to realizing carbon neutrality. Under our carbon neutrality goals, Korea and India are endeavoring to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, through the deployment of renewable energies as well as the expansion of the hydrogen economy,'' CII said in a statement quoting the Korean minister.

Speaking at the event, Special Secretary in the Commerce and Industry Ministry Sumita Dawra said India would like to do an investment roadshow in Korea at the earliest.

