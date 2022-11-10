Left Menu

Madurai firecracker factory explosion: CM Stalin announces ex-gratia of Rs. 5 lakh for kin of dead

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that five people died in a sudden explosion today in a Firecrackers factory operating in the village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district," said CM Stalin.

ANI | Updated: 10-11-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 10-11-2022 19:20 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday expressed grief over the deaths in the Madurai firecracker factory explosion and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family members of the deceased. Tamil Nadu Commercial Taxes and Registration Minister, P Moorthy handed over the compensation to the families of the deceased.

"I was deeply saddened to hear the news that five people died in a sudden explosion today in a Firecrackers factory operating in the village near Tirumangalam in Madurai district," said CM Stalin. Taking note of the incident, he said, "I have ordered special treatment for those injured in this accident at Madurai Government Rajaji Medical College Hospital."

Confirming the death toll, Tamil Nadu Minster Moorty said that five people have died and the injured are being treated. "Five people died at this place and the injured are treated at Tirumangalam Government Hospital and Madurai Rajaji Hospital. We are investigating whether there are any violations of these crackers factory regulations," he said.

Earlier in the day, as many as five people died in an explosion that occurred in a private firecracker factory near Usilambatti in Madurai, informed the Superintendent of Police, Madurai. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

