Maha govt giving impetus to bamboo plantation in Palghar, says Guv

The Maharashtra government had made available ample land for bamboo plantation in tribal-dominated Palghar district in order to provide employment opportunities and ensure proper use of forest wealth, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said here on Thursday.

He said the state government was committed to the development of tribals and several welfare schemes had been launched for them.

''Largescale bamboo plantation has started in the district and the state government has made ample land available for this. It will provide employment. It will also ensure proper use of forest wealth,'' Koshyari said.

During his daylong tour of Palghar, the governor inaugurated a bust of Vasantrao Patwardhan, who launched NGO Pragati Pratishtan for tribal welfare, in Jawhar.

