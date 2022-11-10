Left Menu

Chhattisgarh: Man held for raping 14-year-old disabled girl in Sakti

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old disabled girl in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, said police officials.

The accused Chamra Rai Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 42-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping a 14-year-old disabled girl in Sakti district, Chhattisgarh, said police officials. The accused has been identified as Chamra Rai Yadav and a neighbour of the survivor.

As per reports, the minor girl has hearing and speech impairments and was six months pregnant at the time of the complaint. The matter came to light after the kin of the minor girl suspected the girl's pregnancy and consulted a doctor.

The minor girl later explained to the family members about the miscreant, post which the family members lodged a complaint at the Jaijaipur police station. The police officials informed that the father of the girl lodged a written complaint on November 8 stating that his daughter was repeatedly raped by the accused who impregnated her.

"Acting on the complaint the police registered a case against the accused, Chamra Rai Yadav, under sections 450, 376 of the IPC and section 6 of the POCSO act and arrested the accused. The police presented him before the court from where he was sent to jail," said Jaijaipur police station in-charge D R Tandon. Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

