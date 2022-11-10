Left Menu

Odisha to extend Millet Mission to all districts: CM

The state government will spend Rs 2,800 crore on Millet Mission in five years. Claiming that Odishas Millet Mission has attracted the attention of the entire world, Patnaik said the state governments programme has received appreciation from the United Nations.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday announced that the state's Millet Mission will be extended to all 30 districts.

The chief minister's announcement came on a day that is observed as the 'Mandia Divas' (Millet Day). The state government will spend Rs 2,800 crore on Millet Mission in five years. Now, around 2 lakh farmers, 82 Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and 1,200 Mission Shakti groups have been included in the mission, Patnaik said addressing a meeting here. The numbers will go up significantly in the coming days, he said. Claiming that Odisha's Millet Mission has attracted the attention of the entire world, Patnaik said the state government's programme has received appreciation from the United Nations.

