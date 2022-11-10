RLDA holds pre-bid meetings for redevelopment of New Delhi and Ahmedabad Railway Stations

Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) has successfully concluded the first pre-bid conference in connection with the re-development of New Delhi and Ahmedabad Railway Stations and the construction of associated infrastructure. The meetings were held both online as well as Offline mode. The conference was attended by all prospective Bidders, Vendors as well as officials of RLDA.

According to the official information, pre-bid meetings were attended by a number of prominent construction houses such as L&T Construction, NCC Limited, Tata Projects Limited, Shapoorji & Pallonji Constructions, Adani Reality, GMR Group, etc. These stations will be redeveloped using an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) model. Another round of pre-bid conferences is planned for 07.12.2022 for New Delhi and 08.12.2022 for Ahmedabad stations. The Bidding Process shall be a single stage two packet bidding process. The last date for submission of these bids will be January 24, 2023 for both New Delhi and Ahmedabad railway stations.

Giving information on the redevelopment plan, Vice Chairman of RLDA, Ved Parkash Dudeja said that the upgradation of these key stations aims to provide iconic identities to Delhi, the national capital and Ahmedabad, the business hub of Gujarat and create a worthy representative of New India. The redevelopment of these stations is amongst the government's flagship projects that will boost tourism prospects and usher in a socio-economic transformation of the region. One of the main objectives of these upgrades is to provide commuters with a world-class travel experience. With the pre-bid meetings, we are one step closer to the redevelopment of these iconic stations.

The scope of work includes, but is not limited to, undertaking civil and MEP works for the station building and associated infrastructure which primarily consists of Iconic facade, ultra-modern station buildings, dedicated access roads (Elevated/At-Grade), Multi-Modal Transit Hub (MMTH), development of circulation area, MLCP, etc., Dudeja added. The redeveloped stations will have a spacious roof plaza with all passenger amenities in one place along with spaces for retail, cafeterias, and recreational facilities. Facilities like a food court, waiting lounge, playing area for children, a place for local products, etc. will be available. To make the stations navigable, proper illumination, wayfinding/signages, acoustics, lifts/escalators/travellators shall be provided.

A master plan has been prepared for smooth movement of traffic, with adequate parking facilities. There will be integration with other modes of transportation like the metro, bus etc. Both sides of the city will be connected through the station, with the station building on both sides of the Railway tracks. These stations will be developed as Green buildings with solar energy, water conservation/recycling, solid waste management and improved tree cover. Also, special care will be taken to provide Divyang-friendly facilities. These stations will be developed on the concept of intelligent building. There will be segregation of arrival/departures, Clutter free platforms, improved surfaces, and fully covered platforms. The stations will be safe with the installation of CCTV and access control.

The Rail Land Development Authority (RLDA) is a statutory authority within the Ministry of Railways responsible for railway land development. As part of its development strategy, it has four key mandates: commercial leasing sites, colony redevelopment, station redevelopment, and multi-functional complexes. During the current Financial Year, RLDA has leased out Fifteen sites which are situated at Bangalore & Raichur (Karnataka), Liluah & Salt Golah (Howrah), Nizamabad (Telangana), Waltax Road & Egmore (Chennai), Bhopal (MP), Ludhiana (Punjab), Abu Road (Rajasthan), Bhusawal & Solapur (Maharashtra), Bareilly, Varanasi and Gorakhpur in UP for a cumulative lease premium of Rs. 1633 Crore including Railway assets valuing approx. Rs. 226 Crore shall be developed in Bangalore, Bhopal, Egmore (Chennai), Bareilly and Ludhiana Railway Colonies. RLDA has recently awarded the station redevelopment contracts for Lucknow, Nagpur, Muzaffarpur, and Surat railway stations, amongst others to be redeveloped on EPC (Engineering Procurement and Construction) model. (ANI)

