Australia considering gas price cap to rein in energy bills
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Friday said his government will consider all measures, including introducing a price cap on gas, to rein in high energy prices, but ruled out introducing a mining tax on companies.
"Look, (a price cap on gas) is one of the options that is under consideration," Albanese told radio station 2GB on Friday.
The Albanese-led Labor government in its budget last month forecast household gas and power prices would rise by 20% to 30% over each of the next two years, partly due to Russia's war in Ukraine.
