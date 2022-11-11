Left Menu

U.S. to allow some Russian energy-related transactions until next May

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-11-2022 03:37 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 03:37 IST
The United States will allow some energy-related transactions with several Russian entities including Sberbank, VTB Bank and Alfa-Bank to continue through May 14, the Treasury Department said on Thursday.

Treasury said in a notice on its website that it was extending a general license that was set to expire next month. Russia's central bank is also on the list of entities.

The move comes weeks before the Group of Seven's Dec. 5 price cap on Russian oil is set to take effect.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

