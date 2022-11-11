Left Menu

Mexico must ramp up clean energy output faster than U.S., minister says

Mexico also presented Kerry with its so-called Sonora Plan, a push to turn the hot, arid border state into a green energy hub with solar farms and lithium production. With the United States set to house a semiconductor "hub" in the state of Arizona, Mexico will export energy from neighboring Sonora to meet demand, Ebrard said on Thursday.

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 11-11-2022 05:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 05:16 IST
Mexico must ramp up clean energy output faster than U.S., minister says
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico must increase clean energy production faster than the United States to ensure it complies with demand for goods to be made with more environmentally friendly inputs, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Thursday. Speaking in the central state of San Luis Potosi, Ebrard said President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had asked him to attend the Nov. 6-18 COP27 climate summit in Egypt before going to the G20 Summit in Bali, Indonesia.

While in Egypt, Ebrard said he would meet U.S. climate envoy John Kerry to discuss "the expansion of clean energy production in Mexico," which Mexico "is going to have to do at a rate even faster than the United States." That would ensure Mexico could comply if U.S. authorities began imposing clean energy certifications on exports, he said.

In a visit by Kerry to the northern state of Sonora last month, Ebrard said the countries shared a vision of upping solar, geothermal, wind and hydroelectric production. Mexico also presented Kerry with its so-called Sonora Plan, a push to turn the hot, arid border state into a green energy hub with solar farms and lithium production.

With the United States set to house a semiconductor "hub" in the state of Arizona, Mexico will export energy from neighboring Sonora to meet demand, Ebrard said on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
3
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze statues in Tuscany; Hurricane threat prompts NASA to delay next launch attempt of moon rocket and more

Science News Roundup: Italy hails 'exceptional' discovery of ancient bronze ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022