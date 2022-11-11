Left Menu

Modern day 'Sravan Kumar' builds temple in memory of mother in Andhra's Srikakulam

The construction of the temple started in 2019. The son, named Sravan Kumar, has resolved to install his late mother's idol sculptured with a single stone inside the temple.

Image Credit: ANI
In a heartfelt presentation of affection, a son who lost his mother a few years ago is building a temple in her memory in Andhra Pradesh's Srikakulam. The construction of the temple started in 2019. The son, named Sravan Kumar, has resolved to install his late mother's idol sculptured with a single stone inside the temple.

The son has hired workers and sculptures from Bihar who have been assigned to complete the construction of temple, which was his wish for his mother. Speaking to ANI on Thursday, Sravan Kumar said, "I loved my mother but lost her a few years ago. I wanted to build a temple in memory of her and hired workers from Bihar. Work started in 2019. My mother's Idol will be six feet and sculptured with a single stone."

One of the workers involved in the sculpture work said that it would take two more years for the work to be completed. "It's been four months since I have been working here. I have a work of sculpture. I have been assigned to complete it within two years. our team of workers is working with full force. It might take more than two years to complete, but it is our effort to complete it within the deadline," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

