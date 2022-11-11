Left Menu

Kerala HC directs govt to come up with plan for future salary payments of KSRTC employees

The direction from the court came while hearing the petitions of the employees of the KSRTC seeking direction to the KSRTC and its MD to formulate a scheme for payment of salary to its employees atleast before the 5th day of every month.

ANI | Updated: 11-11-2022 07:18 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 07:18 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala High Court has directed the State Government to come up with a plan for the future payment of salaries of the employees of the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The direction from the court came while hearing the petitions of the employees of the KSRTC seeking direction to the KSRTC and its MD to formulate a scheme for payment of salary to its employees atleast before the 5th day of every month.

In the order, the single bench of Justice Devan Ramachandran observed, "Until the prior commitments of the KSRTC through loans are properly settled, their chances of becoming self-sufficient are remote." The court further observed, "Until the earlier loan commitments of the KSRTC are properly settled, the chances of them becoming self-sufficient are rare. This will also be kept in mind by the learned Government Pleader, while he makes submissions on the next posting date."

The case will be considered again on November 24 this year. (ANI)

