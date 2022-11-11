Left Menu

Two held with drugs worth Rs 58 crore in Mizoram

The estimated value of the seized drug is Rs 58 crore in the international market, and it was seized from a four-wheeler in the Luangmual area of Aizawl, and arrested two persons," Police said.

Arrested accused (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Mizoram police seized a large quantity of Methamphetamine, a recreational drug, worth Rs 58 crore and arrested two persons in Aizawl on Thursday, the police said on Friday. Acting on a specific intelligence input from a sister agency, a team of CID (SB) seized 2 lakh tablets of Methamphetamine weighing about 19.223 kg from a vehicle at the Luangmual area in Aizawl, said officials.

The estimated value of the seized drug is Rs 58 crore in the international market, and it was seized from a four-wheeler in the Luangmual area of Aizawl, and arrested two persons," Police said. The arrested accused have been identified as Shalim Uddin (26) and Aliqur Rohman (21) - both residents of Karimganj, Assam. A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 has been registered against them at the Special Narcotics police station.

Officials were further investigating the case to trace the source from whom the accused had arranged the contraband. (ANI)

